Further doubt cast on all-Limerick FAI Junior Cup semi-final

A SECOND Limerick side looks set to face an appeal against their FAI Junior Cup quarter-final win, placing the prospect of an all-Limerick semi-final clash in further doubt.

Hot on the heels of Sheriff YCs appeal against Regional United's recent last eight win, the Limerick Leader understands that Mayo side Westport United have lodged a protest with the FAI against Aisling Annacotty's dramatic quarter-final success.

It is understood that Westport has contacted the FAI with regard to the eligibility of an Aisling Annacotty player who participated in the quarter-final.

Aisling defeated Westport 2-1 after extra time earlier this month to secure their place in the last four of the FAI Junior Cup.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader, Aisling Annacotty manager Mike Aherne said he was not aware of any formal notification of any appeal.

In recent days, the FAI Junior Council confirmed that Sheriff YC, beaten by Regional Utd at the quarter-final stage of the FAI Junior Cup, have lodged a protest against the Dooradoyle side.

The FAI junior Council confirmed that Sheriff's protest will be heard in the coming days, understood to be this Thursday.

Regional staged a dramatic recovery to beat favourites Sheriff YC 3-2 after extra time to reach the semi final.

Regional are due to face local rivals Aisling Annacotty at the semi-final stage of the competition. The Limerick derby has provisionally been fixed for Jackman Park on Saturday, April 6 at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final will see St Michael's take on Glengad Utd on Sunday, April 7 at Cooke Park, Tipperary Town at 1pm.