Munster's New Zealand hooker Rhys Marshall 'shook' by Christchurch terrorist attack

MUNSTER's New Zealand hooker Rhys Marshall admitted he was 'pretty shook' on hearing news of the terrorist attack in Christchurch.

Friday's shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city left 50 people dead and dozens wounded. A 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with murder.

Marshall said he was shocked to learn of the attack, describing it as 'atrocious'.

Twenty six-year-old New Plymouth-born Marshall joined Munster from the Chiefs in 2016. The former New Zealand U20 player signed a two-year contract extension with the province in December 2018, committing to Munster until at least June 2021.

Marshall said his 'thoughts, prayers and love' are with the people of Christchurch at this difficult time.

Marshall said: "It was shocking for me. I had a bit of a restless night that night. Just reading about it, I thought it was all pretty surreal.

"Ya, thoughts and prayers with those people. Your love goes out to them. It was pretty atrocious, I thought. Ya, pretty shook by that, everyone at home especially and you can see the world is.

"For it to be so close to home and you are not actually there sometimes it gets to you a bit."