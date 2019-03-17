Limerick boxer Lee Reeves in St Patrick's Night bout at Madison Square Garden

LIMERICK boxer Lee Reeves continues his professional career at famed Madison Square Garden, New York on St Patrick's Night.

Twenty four year old Reeves will take on American Edward Torres in a four-round welterweight contest, which is part of the undercard of Michael Conlan’s big 10 round Featherweight clash against Ruben Garcia Hernandez.

The Limerick southpaw has been preparing for his third professional fight at a training camp in Los Angeles.

Reeves, who made his professional boxing debut on November 7 in Canada, had a successful first foray into the squared circle. The former Corpus Christi welterweight defeated Mexican Benito Aburto with a TKO in the third round.

He then followed up by beating Canadian Maged Hammo in his second professional fight in the Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, in December.

A former national underage champions, Reeves had a familiar face in his corner with Declan Fitzgerald.

Lee Reeves is a recent winner of a monthly Limerick Sports Star Award, presented by the Limerick Leader in association with the Radisson Blu' Hotel and Keanes Jewellers.

delighted to announce my next fight will be on 17th of march saint patricks day at the world renowned Madison square gardens on fellow irish man @mickconlan11 card . Buzzin to put on a show! thank you to @LeeBaxterBoxing promotions for letting me show the world why we here! ☘ pic.twitter.com/3yUkpnsxLk — Lee Reeves Boxer (@LeeCReeves) February 14, 2019

As an amateur Reeeves won eight Limerick championships and eight Munster championships and is a two-time Irish underage champion and won the Senior A title at the Haringey Box Cup in London earlier this year.

The St Patrick's Night card in Madison Square Garden also features Paddy Barnes who takes on Oscar Mojica in a 6 round bantamweight contest.