Limerick boxer Lee Reeves in St Patrick's Night bout at Madison Square Garden

Colm Kinsella

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Limerick boxer Lee Reeves in St Patrick's Night bout at Madison Square Garden

Limerick boxer Lee Reeves who fights in Madison Square Garden, New York, on St Patrick's Night

LIMERICK boxer Lee Reeves continues his professional career at famed Madison Square Garden, New York on St Patrick's Night.

Twenty four year old Reeves will take on American Edward Torres in a four-round welterweight contest, which is part of the undercard of Michael Conlan’s big 10 round Featherweight clash against Ruben Garcia Hernandez.

The Limerick southpaw has been preparing for his third professional fight at a training camp in Los Angeles.

Reeves, who made his professional boxing debut on November 7 in Canada, had a successful first foray into the squared circle. The former Corpus Christi welterweight defeated Mexican Benito Aburto with a TKO in the third round.

He then followed up by beating Canadian Maged Hammo in his second professional fight in the Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, in December.

A former national underage champions, Reeves had a familiar face in his corner with Declan Fitzgerald.

Lee Reeves is a recent winner of a monthly Limerick Sports Star Award, presented by the Limerick Leader in association with the Radisson Blu' Hotel and Keanes Jewellers.

As an amateur Reeeves won eight Limerick championships and eight Munster championships and is a two-time Irish underage champion and won the Senior A title at the Haringey Box Cup in London earlier this year.

The St Patrick's Night card in Madison Square Garden also features Paddy Barnes who takes on Oscar Mojica in a 6 round bantamweight contest.