Limerick Cycling Club all set to host Rás Luimní 2019

On Sunday March 10, Limerick Cycling Club will host its annual Rás Luimní cycle race, sponsored by The Bike Shop of O’Connell Avenue.

This race is one of the longest running and most significant races on the national calendar.

This event attracts the top amateur cyclists from all over the country which sets the scene for a great spectacle on the roads around the Caherconlish, Ballyneety, and Herberstown area.

The race headquarters once again will be at The Millennium Centre Caherconlish.

The riders will leave the centre at 12 noon with the start ‘proper’ taking place near the Tennis club, on the road to Ballyneety.

The race circuit travels the ‘bumpy’ route to Ballyneety, turning left at the village, taking the main road to Holycross before turning left at the next junction to Herberstown passing the Honey Fitz pub, and turning left again back to Caherconlish.

The race finish line is just past the Tennis court grounds outside the village, so this uphill finish as ever should provide a really exciting finale.

The club race committee, headed by Race Director Declan Fagan, are expecting a record 350 competitors from clubs around the country, especially from Munster. With the 4-day Rás Mumhan and Gorey 3-day races coming up at Easter time, riders will be looking at Rás Luimní as an opportunity to prepare themselves and test their metal on a race circuit that offers no hiding place for the competitors.

Three separate races will run in parallel catering for all competitive levels. First off will be the A! and A2 category riders, the top level in the country. These will race four laps of the 31Km circuit. Next, the A3 category which is made up Senior, Junior, Veteran and Lady racing cyclists, will race three laps of the circuit. The third race will be the A4 category and they will race two laps of the circuit.

Limerick CC are presently erecting signs in the locality advising locals of the event .

The organising committee have asked the Limerick Leader to thank the local community who are so cooperative each year and turn out along the circuit in great numbers. For more information see limerickcc.com