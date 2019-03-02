Limerick Harriers host point-to-point on Sunday

LIMERICK Harriers host their annual point-to-point races at Ballycahane, Crecora this Sunday afternoon.

The opening race on an exciting card at a new venue is due off at 1pm. A bumper entry of 129 has been received for the popular point-to-point making it the highest entry of any fixture to date this year. The large entry is likely to make for at least one race being divided.

Leading trainers, owners and jockeys will be involved in the action at Crecora this Sunday.

The new venue at Ballycahane, Crecora is a good viewing track for spectators. The new track is a relatively flat left-handed track with a slight uphill finish.

Racing opens with the James Barry Motors & John OConnell Feeds 4yo Mares Maiden, while an exciting card also includes the Noreen McManus Mares Open contest.

Betting facilities will be available on the day at the point-to-point fixture.

There will be a hospitality tent on the point-to-point venue on Sunday. While the food will be free, there will be a donations box for people to contribute to the point to point organisers' charity if they wish.

Admission is €10 per person, with U-16s gaining free admission.

Leading trainer Enda Bolger who visited the new track recently described it as 'a fine galloping track', adding that the 'location is brilliant as it's only minutes away from Limerick city’.

Ballycahane is situated just 10 minutes from Limerick city and is just two miles from Limerick Racecourse.