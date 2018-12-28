Limerick's Stephen Fitzgerald in line for Connacht debut in big PRO14 interpro clash

LIMERICK rugby player Stephen Fitzgerald, who has joined Connacht on a short-term loan deal from Munster, is in line to make his his day for the Western province this Friday night.

Fitzgerald has been included on the Connacht replacements bench for their big Guinness PRO14 interprovincial clash with Ulster at the Sportsground tonight, 7.35pm.

Fitzgerald, who has made the switch to Connacht on a three-month loan deal, joins his younger brother Conor at the Sportsground.

Connacht Academy out half Conor Fitzgerald has made four appearances for the province’s senior side so far this season.

Twenty three-year-old Shannon clubman Stephen Fitzgerald made his PRO12 debut for Munster in September 2015 against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium, scoring his first senior try.

The versatile former Ireland U-20 international has predominantly played at full-back, but he can also be deployed effectively on the wing.

Speaking about Fitzgerald’s move to Galway, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “We had a request from Connacht to get a player on-loan. Fitzy played in our first warm-up game (last August against London Irish) and had a few minutes against Exeter in the second warm-up game and wasn’t selected for the first PRO14 game against the Cheetahs, so was basically out for the whole season until last week.

“A few players were in front of him in the queue. Basically he had the opportunity for three months to go down to Connacht and hopefully get gametime.

“Look, on the positive side for him, it’s great that he gets some gametime. It’s great that other provinces want some of our players. I think the Irish system works here well. That’s great.”