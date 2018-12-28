Most Stylish Lady Day at Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

THE fashion stakes will be high at Limerick Racecourse’s Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival today, Friday December 28, for the fifth year for the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Lady competition.

The Most Stylish Lady will walk away with a holiday for two people to Lanzarote including flights, and seven nights in three star accommodation.

The opening race on Friday, December 28’s eight-race National Hunt card gets underway at 12noon.

More than 25,000 racegoers have flocked to the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival over the opening two days of the four-day fixture.

Dry weather, with mild temperatures have seen attendance figures at the half-way point of the four-day Festival at Greenmount Park move ahead of 2017 levels.

Some 11,239 patrons thronged the enclosures on Thursday, December 27. The attendance was an increase on the 11,054 who turned out for the December 27 card 12 months ago.

The feature race on December 28 is the Irish Independent Hurdle, a Grade 3 race with a €34,000 pot.

General admission for both December 28 and December 29 is €15, with €10 concessions for seniors and students.

Further details from www.limerickraces.ie or by calling 061-320000 or by e-mailing info@limerickraces.ie