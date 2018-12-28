Arch rivals face-off in Limerick Charity Cup final

ALL-IRELAND League Division 1A rivals Young Munster and Garryowen will meet in the Sporting Limerick Charity Cup final at the Markets Field this Friday night, December 28, 6pm.

Garryowen have defeated both Shannon and Bruff to reach the traditional first domestic club final of the season, while Young Munster will be having their first outing in tonight’s final as their scheduled quarter-final and semi-final fixtures didn’t take place.

Tonight’s finalists Garryowen lost out to Nenagh Ormond in last season’s Charity Cup decider.

Garryowen FC, from their foundation until their relocation to Dooradoyle in the late 1950s, had long connections to the Markets Field ground.

North Munster Rugby Chairman Sean McCullough said the final was ‘a great opportunity to see the Final with such worthy participants.’

LEDP (Limerick Enterprise Development Partnership), the Markets Field stadium owners, see the event as being a further step in the recognition of the venue as a multi-sport facility for the people of Limerick. Sporting Limerick are also proud to be associated with this initiative.

A bumper crowd is expected for this historic night which will benefit local charities, including Milford Hospice, Daughters of Charity, St Vincent’s, Lisnagry, Parkinson’s Association, Redemptorist Fathers Christmas Poor Campaign, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.