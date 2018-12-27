Munster issue squad update ahead of sold-out Leinster PRO14 clash

THE Munster squad returned to training at the High Performance Centre at University of Limerick today, December 27, ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Interpro derby against Leinster at a sold-out Thomond Park, 5.15pm.

Munster report no new injuries reported following the Guinness PRO14 Round 11 defeat to Ulster at Kingspan last weekend.

Scrum-half James Hart (knee), hooker Rhys Marshall (hamstring) and centre Chris Farrell (thigh) will reintegrate to team training this week.

The following are progressing with rehabilitation: James Cronin (leg), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (foot).

On a contract front, Stephen Fitzgerald linked up with Connacht this week after signing a three-month loan deal with the western province.

Prop Brian Scott underwent surgery last week for a foot injury sustained while playing for his club side Cork Constitution. He will now begin his rehabilitation with the medical department, with an expected return-to-play time frame of 4-6 months.