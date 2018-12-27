All set for day two of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival

THE bumper Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival continues at Greenmount Park today, December 27, with the opening race due off at 12.25pm.

Feature race on a highly attractive seven race National Hunt card is the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase, a Grade B contest with a €50,000 pot, which is due off at 2.40pm.

A bumper attendance of 13,982 thronged the enclosures at Greenmount Park on St Stephen’s Day, an increase on the 13,808 who turned out on the opening day of the 2017 Festival.

Betting turnover yesterday reached €281,000 with the on-course bookmakers on the opening day of the Festival, up significantly on the figure of €189,500 recorded 12 months ago.

Limerick’s Christmas Racing Festival, set to attract more than 40,000 racegoers to the Patrickswell venue, is one of the biggest highlights of the local sporting and social calendar and provides a multi-million euro bonanza for the local economy.

The course report that following a dry night on St Stephen’s Day, the ground at Limerick Racecourse is ‘yielding to soft’ on the steeplechase track and and ‘soft’ on the hurdles track. The weather forecast for the coming days indicates that it is to continue dry.

General admission is priced at €20 for December 27, with €15 concessions for seniors and students, while general admission is €15 for both December 28 and 29, with €10 concessions for seniors and students. U-12s are free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the event, including hospitality packages, can be booked on www.limerickraces.ie or by calling 061-320000 or by e-mailing info@limerickraces.ie

See www.limerickleader.ie for the best coverage of the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival, both in our print editions and on-line.