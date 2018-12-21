Referees confirmed for Munster's final Heineken Champions Cup pool games

THE match referees for Munster’s crucial final two Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 fixtures next month have been confirmed.

Both the Round 5 and Round 6 games will be refereed by French officials.

Munster’s meeting with Gloucester at Kingsholm on Friday, January 11 will be refereed by Romain Poite. The game has a 6.45pm kick-off time.

Meanwhile, Munster’s big Heineken Champions Cup Round 6 clash with Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park on Saturday, January 19 will be handled by Jerome Garces. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Munster currently lead the way in Pool 2 on 12 points after four rounds of fixtures, followed by second-placed Castres on 9 points and Exeter and Gloucester who are on eight points each.

Johann van Graan’s Munster side return to Guinness PRO14 action this Friday night when facing Ulster at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, 7.35pm, live on eirSport.