Heartache as SMI Newcastle exit Munster Schools Senior Cup on try count rule

SCOIL Mhuire agus Ide (SMI), Newcastle West, bowed out of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup in heart-breaking fashion, losing out on the try count rule, three tries to two, after drawing their qualifier with High School, Clonmel, 17-17, at Musgrave Park yesterday.

SMI were hoping to make it to the first round of the Munster Schools Senior Cup for the first time.

The West Limerick side dominated territory in the second half, but solid defending by their opponents kept them at bay.

The Tipperary side’s reward will be a first round tie against Bandon Grammar School back at the Cork venue in January.

Newcastle West dominated the opening stages and jumped into the lead after eight minutes when following great work by both backs and forwards, the ball went out to winger Liam Kennedy who scored in the corner. Charlie O’Doherty expertly converted.

Five minutes later High School’s first visit into their opponents 22 produced a try from Cathal McGuigan.

Conor McGrath at out half for High School was getting great distance with his kicking.

The Tipperary side hit the front on 19 minutes when Cian Walsh broke from a five-metre scrum and touched down with McGrath converting.

A similar situation minutes later resulted in Walsh scoring his second try to give the Tipperary side a 17-7 half time lead.

Five minutes into the second half O’Doherty kicked a penalty to leave seven between the sides.

Scoil Mhuire & Ide’s pressure finally paid off on 57 minutes when a break by Killian Collins set Jack Kenny up for a try and O’Doherty converted to level.

O’Doherty did have two very long-range penalty attempts to win it for Scoil Mhuire & Ide in the final minutes but both fell short of the target as Clonmel advanced thanks to their three first-half tries.

HIGH SCHOOL CBS: Zach Cahalane; John Askins, Michael Cleary, Cathal McGuigan, Shane Fitzgibbon; Conor McGrath, Aidan Hickey; Michael Dillon, Liam Ryan, Conall Ryan; Ben Lonergan, Mark Sheehan; David O’Keeffe, Evan Phelan, Cian Walsh. Replacements: Thomas Shanahan, Michael Geoghegan, Cormac McNamara, Joshua Dolan, Joshua Fahey, Eoghan Ryan, Michael O’Donnell, James Boland.

SCOIL MHUIRE & IDE, NEWCASTLE WEST: Jack Kiely; Daniel Normoyle, Charlie O’Doherty, Jack Kenny, Liam Kennedy; Stephen Lyons, Ruadhan O’Connor; Evan Donovan, Edward Fitzgerald, Dylan Walsh; Conor Finucane, Cormac Lyons; Eoghan Heffernan, Darragh Lyons, Cormac Nash. Replacements: Patrick Babiarski, Aidan Shanahan, Michael McMahon, Killian Collins, Aaron Heffernan, Padraig Walsh, Kevin O’Connell, Jamie Mullane, William Clifford, Jack Duggan.

REFEREE: David O’Riordan (MAR)