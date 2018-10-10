Limerick All-Ireland hurling title win to be honoured in Thomond Park by Munster rugby

MUNSTER rugby are to honour Limerick's All-Ireland SHC winning heroes.

A congratulatory invitation was extended to Limerick GAA and members of the winning panel are to attend a forthcoming PRO14 game in Thomond Park.

The hurlers and the Liam MacCarthy Cup are to attend on Saturday October 27 when Munster play Glasgow Warriors in a round seven PRO14 game.

It is thought that the players will be introduced to the crowd at half time.

Last month, members of the victorious Cork All-Ireland winning camogie team were presented to the crowd at half time during the PRO14 round three match between Munster and Ospreys in Cork's Musgrave Park.