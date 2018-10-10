Limerick All-Ireland hurling title win to be honoured in Thomond Park by Munster rugby
Celebration time for the Limerick heroes with Liam MacCarthy in Croke Park
MUNSTER rugby are to honour Limerick's All-Ireland SHC winning heroes.
A congratulatory invitation was extended to Limerick GAA and members of the winning panel are to attend a forthcoming PRO14 game in Thomond Park.
The hurlers and the Liam MacCarthy Cup are to attend on Saturday October 27 when Munster play Glasgow Warriors in a round seven PRO14 game.
It is thought that the players will be introduced to the crowd at half time.
Last month, members of the victorious Cork All-Ireland winning camogie team were presented to the crowd at half time during the PRO14 round three match between Munster and Ospreys in Cork's Musgrave Park.
