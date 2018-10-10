Limerick duo named in Irish U-23 Basketball squad
Ireland head coach Paul Kelleher chats to his side during a time out
Ireland Under 18 men’s head coach, Paul Kelleher, has announced a 23-player strong squad for the 2018/19 season and Limerick will be represented by both Nate Moore and Ronan Cregan.
The duo, are both attend Crescent College Comprehensive, while they also line out for Limerick Lions basketball club.
Speaking about the announcement, Coach Kelleher stated: “We have an exciting squad. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the depth of the talent within the squad and it’s going to make this a very difficult decision moving to the next phase, which is the reason for the size of the extended squad, which was not the original plan. We have a long way to go in order to build, trust and chemistry but the initial phase of the program has left me very optimistic for this group of young men.”
The selected players are:
Andrew O’Connor, Presentation Brothers Cork, Ballincollig BC
CJ Fulton, St. Malachy's, Belfast Star
Daire Kennelly, Mounthawk, Tralee Imperials
David Lehane, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Blue Demons
Diego O’Herlihy, Douglas CS, Fr Mathews
Eli Lenihan, Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Neptune BC
Isaac James, Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig BC
Jack Maguire, Pipers Hill, Nass, Dublin Lions
James Connaire, The Bish, Galway, Moycullen BC
Kieran Farrell, Richmond Knights
Leeroy Odiahio, Mounthawk, Tralee Warriors
Matthew Harper, Templeogue College, Templeogue BC
Nate Moore, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Lions
Oisin Rice, Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore, Dublin Lions
Osilama Oshiogwemoh, Tennessee, USA
Paul Kelly, St. Mary's, Galway, Moycullen
Rapolas Buivadas, CBS St. Mary's, Tralee Warriors
Ronan Cregan, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Lions
Rory Howe, St Declan’s College, KUBS
Sanmi Fajana, Myerscough College, Manchester
Stephen Achukwu, NCI, Killester BC
Tadhg McNiven, St Mel's Longford, Templeogue BC
Tiernan Howe, Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip, Dublin Lions
