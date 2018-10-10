Limerick duo named in Irish U-23 Basketball squad

Ireland Under 18 men’s head coach, Paul Kelleher, has announced a 23-player strong squad for the 2018/19 season and Limerick will be represented by both Nate Moore and Ronan Cregan.

The duo, are both attend Crescent College Comprehensive, while they also line out for Limerick Lions basketball club.

Speaking about the announcement, Coach Kelleher stated: “We have an exciting squad. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the depth of the talent within the squad and it’s going to make this a very difficult decision moving to the next phase, which is the reason for the size of the extended squad, which was not the original plan. We have a long way to go in order to build, trust and chemistry but the initial phase of the program has left me very optimistic for this group of young men.”



The selected players are:

Andrew O’Connor, Presentation Brothers Cork, Ballincollig BC

CJ Fulton, St. Malachy's, Belfast Star

Daire Kennelly, Mounthawk, Tralee Imperials

David Lehane, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Blue Demons

Diego O’Herlihy, Douglas CS, Fr Mathews

Eli Lenihan, Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Neptune BC

Isaac James, Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig BC

Jack Maguire, Pipers Hill, Nass, Dublin Lions

James Connaire, The Bish, Galway, Moycullen BC

Kieran Farrell, Richmond Knights

Leeroy Odiahio, Mounthawk, Tralee Warriors

Matthew Harper, Templeogue College, Templeogue BC

Nate Moore, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Lions

Oisin Rice, Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore, Dublin Lions

Osilama Oshiogwemoh, Tennessee, USA

Paul Kelly, St. Mary's, Galway, Moycullen

Rapolas Buivadas, CBS St. Mary's, Tralee Warriors

Ronan Cregan, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Lions

Rory Howe, St Declan’s College, KUBS

Sanmi Fajana, Myerscough College, Manchester

Stephen Achukwu, NCI, Killester BC

Tadhg McNiven, St Mel's Longford, Templeogue BC

Tiernan Howe, Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip, Dublin Lions