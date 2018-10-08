Richmond learn All-Ireland Junior Cup opponents

LIMERICK junior rugby side Richmond have learned their opponents in this season’s All-Ireland Junior Cup.

Richmond will host 2014 and 2016 All-Ireland Junior Cup winners Enniscorthy in the opening round of the competition on Saturday, October 27 at their Canal Bank grounds.

Another Limerick side, Newcastle West RFC, knocked Enniscorthy out of the competition last season.

Richmond opened their Munster Junior League Division 1 campaign on Sunday with an impressive 46-10 home win over St Senan's.

Should Richmond overcome the Co Wexford side in the first round of the All-Ireland Junior Cup at the end of the month, they will then be in quarter-final action on November 10.

The semi-final of the All-Ireland Junior Cup will take place on December 15, with the final taking place on Saturday, January 26.

All-Ireland Junior Cup First Round Draw

Saturday, October 27

Wicklow v Kilfeacle

Connemara v Ballyclare

Richmond v Enniscorthy

CIYMS v Monivea

Instonians v Dundalk

Waterpark v Carrickfergus

Ashbourne v Westport

Creggs v Clonmel