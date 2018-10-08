Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to have scan ahead of Exeter clash

MUNSTER’S New Zealand scrum-half Alby Mathewson is to have a scan this Monday to determine the extent of the knee injury he sustained against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

All-Black Mathewson was replaced before the end of Saturday’s high octane Guinness PRO14 clash and Munster confirmed that he will undergo a scan today to determine the extent of his injury.

Munster are already without injured scrum-halves Conor Murray, neck, Neil Cronin, shoulder, and James Hart, knee, ahead of this Saturday’s big Heineken Champions Cup opening round pool fixture with Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, 3.15pm.

Should Mathewson be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injury, then the experienced Duncan Williams is expected to get the nod to start at half-back.

Munster report that for hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop John Ryan as they will both return to training this week ahead of the European action.

New Zealand out-half Tyler Bleyendaal also returns to full training this week.

Meanwhile, Munster’s Limerick winger Calvin Nash suffered an ankle injury while playing for Munster A on Friday night against Scarlets in the Celtic Cup and will undergo an MRI today to determine the extent of his injury.

The following are progressing with rehabilitation: Liam O’Connor (knee), Conor Oliver (toe), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Conor Murray (neck), Neil Cronin (shoulder), James Hart (knee), Chris Farrell (knee), Ronan O’Mahony (ankle).