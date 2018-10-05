Munster A too good for Scarlets in Celtic Cup

MUNSTER A made it five wins from five in the Celtic Cup after securing a thrilling 40-29 victory over a strong Scarlets A side at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Peter Malone’s Munster A side scored five tries, two in either half, to get the better of the Welsh region and boost their hopes of reaching the inaugural Celtic Cup final.

Munster As four tries came courtesy of Jack Stafford, Liam Coombes, Ben Healy and Sean O'Connor. Team captain Bill Johnston was immaculate off the kicking tee converting all four tries and adding four penalties

After a lively opening 40 minutes, Munster A lead the Welsh region 20-17 at half-time.

Munster As points came courtesy of tries from scrum-half Stafford and winger Coombes. Johnston also kicked two touchline conversions and two penalties.

Munster added another 20 points after the re-start with crucial tries from Glenstal Abbey’s Munster Schools Senior Cup winning captain Healy and back-rower O’Connor.

MUNSTER A: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Shane Daly, Matt More, Liam Coombes; Bill Johnston (C), Jack Stafford; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Dave O’Callaghan. Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Cronan Gleeson, Keynan Knox, Paddy Kelly, Dan Walsh, John Poland, Ben Healy, Alex McHenry.

SCARLETS A: Clayton Blommetjies, Morgan Williams, Corey Baldwin, Steff Hughes (Capt), Steff Evans, Dan Jones , Kieran Hardy; Rhys Fawcett, Dafydd Hughes, Javan Sebastian; Josh Helps, Chris Long; Stuart Worrell, Shaun Evans, Tom Phillips. Replacements: Torin Myhill, Kemsley Mathias, Berian Watkins, Morgan Jones, Joe Miles, Declan Smith, Osian Knott, Ryan Conbeer