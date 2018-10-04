Munster A team to face Scarlets in Celtic Cup named

THE Munster A side to face Scarlets A in the Celtic Cup at Musgrave Park on Friday night has been named by Head Coach Peter Malone, 7.30pm.

Eleven Munster Rugby Academy players are included in the squad with Bill Johnston captaining the side from out-half.

Munster A have won all four of their Celtic Cup games so far to lie second in Pool 1 behind Leinster on points difference with Scarlets A leading Pool 2.

Along with the Academy players, a mix of senior and club players are also included for Friday night's clash.

Stephen Fitzgerald starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes on either flank. Matt More and Shane Daly provide the centre partnership with scrum-half Jack Stafford joining Johnston in the half-backs.

Young Munster man and Bantry native Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Jeremy Loughman pack down in the front row with senior duo Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea in the second row.

Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly and Dave O’Callaghan form the back row.

MUNSTER A: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Shane Daly, Matt More, Liam Coombes; Bill Johnston (C), Jack Stafford; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Dave O’Callaghan. Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Cronan Gleeson, Keynan Knox, Paddy Kelly, Dan Walsh, John Poland, Ben Healy, Alex McHenry.