Irish St Leger starts in Limerick Greyhound Stadium without a title sponsor

THE showpiece event of the Limerick Greyhound year gets underway at the Dock Road stadium this Saturday night with the first of five weekends of racing in the 2018 Irish St Leger.

The St Leger is one of 14 ‘Classic’ races on the Irish greyhound calendar and one of two held in Limerick, along with the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake.

The trap draw was made this Tuesday with no title sponsor for the 2018 event.

Kerry Agribusiness have sponsored the 550yards classic for the last 16 years and each of the previous eight runnings of the event in Greenpark. Kerry Agribusiness had sponsored the event since 2002, when they took over title sponsorship following their acquisition of Golden Vale, who had sponsored the event from 1991 to 2001.

For 2018, it appears there is no title sponsor. The prize money remains the same as last year though – a total prize fund of €60,000 is on offer, with the winner to receive €25,000.

For 2018, 60 greyhounds will compete over 10 first round heats this Saturday, October 6, with the first four plus the eight fastest finishing fifths qualifying for the second round.

The Leger continues each Saturday over the next five weeks, with the final on November 3.

“Many St Leger winners and finalists have gone on to compete in Derby finals thereafter. The Irish St. Leger has been a tradition in the racing calendar here in Limerick, right from its very first run here in 1940 to what will be the 86th renewal this year. We’re very proud to continue that tradition,” said Racing manager with Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Liam Kennedy.