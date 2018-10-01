Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo's bragging rights in battle of Munster's wild geese in Paris

FORMER Munster second-row Donnacha Ryan enjoyed the bragging rights as Racing 92 halted Stade Francais’ excellent start to the Top14 season following a narrow triumph in the Paris derby.

Ryan lined out in Racing’s engine room for the game at the Stade Jean-Bouin which ended in a 17-16 win for his side on Sunday.

Ryan joined Racing 92 in the summer of 2017 and played a leading role as the club reached last season’s Champions Cup final, beating Munster in the semi-final in Bordeaux.

Ryan’s former Munster team mate Simon Zebo, who has been in electric try-scoring form for Racing through the opening month of the season, was not involved in their match-day 23.

Stade Francais, who had won four of their five opening Top 14 fixtures, include two former Munster players, Paul O’Connell and Mike Prendergast in their backroom team.

Former Ireland captain O’Connell took over as forwards coach with Stade Francais this summer.

Fellow Limerick man Prendergast is attack and backs coach with Stade.

Thirty eight-year-old O’Connell signed a two-year-deal to work under former Springboks boss Heyneke Meyer at the Paris club, leaving his role in Ireland's Under-20s set-up.

Prendergast joined Stade Francais over the summer as backs coach after coaching positions with Oyonnax and Grenoble.