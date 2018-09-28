Holders Garryowen see off Shannon to reach Munster Senior Cup final
HOLDERS Garryowen powered their way back into another Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup final after easing past great rivals Shannon 27-9 in their semi-final clash at Dooradoyle on Friday night.
Tries in either half from centre Peader Collins and hooker Liam Cronin, off a well-executed maul, helped the ‘Light Blues’ overcome their Division 1A rivals before a large attendance.
