St.Michael’s RC to host 6th Urban Run/Walk

St. Michael’s Rowing Club is hosting its sixth annual Urban Run on October 7.

Starting at 1pm from the boathouse in O’Callaghan Strand the run is over both 10k and 5k distances.

This event is growing stronger year by year and following on from last year’s resounding success where over 500 runners took part and gave some very positive feedback, the run will again take in the Neil Cusack Trail along the banks of the Shannon.

The AAI-permitted event, which is run in conjunction with Limerick Country Club AC, has separate 10k and 5k routes which both start and finish on O'Callaghan Strand.

The 10k in particular is a fast, flat and scenic course, one of the fastest courses in Munster and ideal for those wanting to get the all elusive PB!

Last year's winner, Niall Shanahan (now running in the singlet of An Bru AC), ran a course record and a PB of 31:34

This community event is family-friendly and ideal for runners, joggers and walkers of all abilities.

The Urban Run is organised for the benefit of St.Michael's Rowing Club's Youth Rowing Programme.

Club Captain Brian Richardson said, “We were delighted last year with the number of runners and especially families that participated. On the 5K run along the flat city route, we had children as young as 8 participating with their parents”

For more information and to register for this year’s race, go to smrc.ie/urbanrun

