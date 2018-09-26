Limerick All-Ireland hurling winning duo honoured with national awards

LIMERICK All-Ireland hurling winning duo Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane were feted in Dublin this Wednesday morning with top awards.

Kyle Hayes was presented with the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the All-Ireland Final award.

The 20 year old Kildimo-Pallaskenry man was previously selected as The Sunday Game Man of the Match for his towering display in Limerick's August 19 final victory over holders Galway in Croke Park.

The UL student defied his role as the youngest member of the starting team to land four points from play from his centre forward position.

While Hayes picked up the hurling award, Dublin's Jack McCaffrey picked up the football equivalent.

The awards ceremony took place in PwC Head Office on Dublin's Spencer Dock.

Also in attendance was Aaron Gillane.

The Patrickswell man was the August PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month. The monthly award was given out three days after Limerick's historic All-Ireland win and with celebrations still at fever pitch on Shannonside, Gillane wasn't in a position to attend and therefore was invited to this Wednesday's ceremony to receive his award.

Gillane's finest hour on Limerick's journey to Liam MacCarthy Cup success was the extra time semi final win over Cork, when he scored 13 points in the 3-32 to 2-21 victory. Six points were scored from play by Gillane to overcome Munster champions Cork.