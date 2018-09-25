Betting: Liam Sheedy return moves Tipperary ahead of hurling champions Limerick

Tipperary are now joint second favourites behind Galway to win the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in 2019 after Liam Sheedy agreed to take the manager’s job for the second time.

Sheedy was ratified as the new Tipperary boss on Monday, 8 years after vacating the role having won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2010.

With only one All-Ireland title in the intervening period, Tipperary are 9/2 from 5/1 yesterday with BoyleSports to win back the All-Ireland title in 2019 and 20/1 shots to win the next two Championships.

Champions Limerick are priced at 9/2 to retain the title.

The Premier County are 33/1 to collect a clean sweep of titles in 2019 by winning the National League as well as both Munster and All-Ireland Senior Championships.

Sheedy surprisingly stepped down in 2010 after the All-Ireland victory, but at an odds-on 2/5, is expected to stay in position as Tipperary manager at least as long in his second stint by staying until the end of the 2021 Championship at least.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Liam Sheedy was a bit of a shock appointment to us and we had him out at 12/1 at one stage, so we congratulate anyone who picked him out.”

He added: “Sheedy guided Tipp to a famous All-Ireland in 2010 denying Kilkenny five-in-a-row, and with only one title since, punters already think this appointment will make a positive impact. Tipperary are into 9/2 from 5/1 to win the All-Ireland next season and we must wish good luck to the optimistic locals who even took 66/1 about them winning the next three All-Irelands.”

Tipperary All-Ireland Specials

9/2 To win 2019 All-Ireland SHC

20/1 To win 2019 & 2020 All-Ireland SHC

66/1 To win 2019, 2020 & 2021 All-Ireland SHC

Tipperary Munster Championship Specials

5/2 To win Munster SHC 2019

10/1 To win Munster SHC 2019 & 2020

33/1 To win Munster SHC 2019, 2020 & 2021

How long will Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary reign be?

2/5 To be manager until the end of 2021 Championship

15/8 To resign or be sacked before 2021 Championship

Tipperary Clean Sweep 2019

33/1 To win League, Munster & All-Ireland SHC in 2019