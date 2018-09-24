Munster hooker Rhys Marshall has scan on calf injury

MUNSTER hooker Rhys Marshall has had a scan after picking up a calf injury in training.

New Zealander Marshall injured his calf while training with the squad last week. The province reported this Monday that the hooker is to continue treatment with the medical department after undergoing a scan.

The Munster squad returned to training at the High Performance Centre in UL this Monday ahead of Saturday’s opening interprovincial of the Guinness PRO14 season against Ulster at Thomond Park, 7.35pm.

Munster slumped to a heavy PRO14 defeat in Cardiff on Friday night.

Munster report no fresh injury concerns following the weekend’s PRO14 and Celtic Cup action.

There is positive news on the injury front for Billy Holland, Kevin O’Byrne and Niall Scannell as all three are back in training this week.

Keith Earls reported a knock last week, but returned to training today.

Stephen Fitzgerald continues to follow the return to play protocols.

Continuing rehabilitation: John Ryan (Ankle), Liam O’Connor (Knee), Conor Oliver (Toe), Jack O’Donoghue (Knee), Conor Murray (Neck), Chris Farrell (Knee), Neil Cronin (Shoulder), James Hart (Knee), Ronan O’Mahony (Ankle).