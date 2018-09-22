Clinical Shannon power into Munster Senior Cup semi-finals

CLINICAL Shannon powered their way into the semi-finals of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup after recording a convincing 36-0 victory over Sundays Well at Musgrave Park on Saturday.

Tom Hayes’ Shannon side, looking forward to life back in the Division 1A of the All-Ireland League, ran in six tries in all to put their Division 2B Cork hosts to the sword.

Shannon laid the foundation for this win in the opening half after which the ‘Parish’ side held a commanding 17-0 lead.

Three of the winners half dozen tries came in that opening 40 minutes with Aaron Hehir, Robbie Deegan, via an intercept, and Nathan Randles all touching down. Keith Kavanagh converted the first of those five-pointers.

A second try from Randles just two minutes after the restart end any lingering hopes the ‘Well might have had of staging a second half comeback.

Kavanagh’s successful conversion made it 24-0.

Shannon grabbed two further tries in their convincing victory with Eathon Moloney and Ger Finucane also dotting down.

Shannon are now due to face local rivals Garryowen in the semi-finals.