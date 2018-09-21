Garryowen score dramatic Munster Senior Cup win over Munsters'

HOLDERS Garryowen booked their place in the semi-finals of this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup after scoring a dramatic 26-23 come-from-behind win over local rivals Young Munster at Dooradoyle on Friday night.

Garryowen’s grip on the famous old trophy looked to be slipping after Munsters’ raced into a significant 16-0 lead after 28 minutes.

The Greenfields side had a try from debutant scrum-half Stephen Kerins on six minutes, while new out-half Clayton Stewart added a conversion and three penalty goals.

Conan Doyle’s side did hit back with two penalty goals from centre Peader Collins just before half-time to trail 6-16 at the break.

And a try from a well-executed maul soon after the restart reduced Munsters’ lead to 16-11.

However, a smashing try from flanker Daniel Walsh, converted by Stewart, had the visitors, who were playing their first competitive fixture of the season, 23-11 to the good after the hour mark.

While Young Munster failed to score in the final quarter, Garryowen racked up 15 unanswered points, including two tries, one a crucial intercept effort from Collins, while the same player kicked the decisive match-winning penalty goal in the 76th minute.