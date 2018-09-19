Limerick's Joy Neville to referee Guinness PRO14 fixture

LIMERICK’S Joy Neville will take charge of her second ever Guinness PRO14 fixture this Saturday.

Former Ireland international back-rower Neville will referee the meeting of the Dragons and Zebre fixture at Rodney Parade on Saturday evening.

Neville made history in February of this year when she became the first woman to referee a PRO14 game, taking charge of Ulster v Southern Kings in Belfast.

The former Ireland number 8 and captain ended the 2017/18 campaign by refereeing at the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, and a busy start to the new season has seen her in Celtic Cup and PRO14 action, with this latest appointment taking her to Newport for her second outing as a referee in the Championship.

Neville, will have touchline support from another Limerick native George Clancy as AR1 when the Dragons host Zebre.

Meanwhile, also in this weekend’s fourth round of the PRO14, another Limerick-based official Andrew Brace will have the whistle at Nelson Mandela University Stadium for the Isuzu Southern Kings' clash with Glasgow Warriors.