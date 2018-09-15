Munster complete weekend double over Ospreys with clinical Celtic Cup win

MUNSTER A made it two wins from two in the Celtic Cup after running in eight tries in a 52-7 demolition of an Ospreys Development side at St Helens this Saturday.

Munster scored four tries in the opening half to lead 26-0 at half-time. Four more tries in the second half helped Munster complete an impressive weekend double over the Ospreys after Johann van Graan senior side’s impressive bonus point win over the Welsh region in the Guinness PRO14 at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

A very strong opening 40 from Peter Malone’s Munster A side saw the visitors in control at the break in Swansea with Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes and Matt More all dotting down. Bill Johnston also kicked three conversions

Second-half tries from Alan Tynan, Jack Stafford, Fineen Wycherley, his second of the game, and a penalty try from a scrum, helped Munster stretch clear. Glenstal Abbey’s Munster School’s Senior Cup winner Ben Healy also kicked two conversions in a comprehensive bonus point win.

MUNSTER A: Stephen Fitzgerald; Alan Tynan, Matt More, Alex McHenry, Calvin Nash; Bill Johnston (Capt), Jack Stafford; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Brian Scott; Fineen Wycherley, Sean O’Connor; Jack Daly, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Billy Scannell, Josh Wycherley, Ciaran Parker, Darragh O’Grady, Dan Walsh, John Poland, Ben Healy, Sean French.