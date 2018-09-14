Limerick jockey teams up with Joe Schmidt’s two-year-old for Group 2 contest

LIMERICK jockey Billy Lee is set to partner an exciting two-year-old owned by Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt in a prestigious Group 2 contest at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Ballingarry horseman Billy Lee is set to take the mount on Schmidt’s Cosmic Horizon in the €150,000 Group Two Champions Juvenile Stakes over a mile.

Cosmic Horizon, who carries the green and black colours of Grand Slam-winning coach Scmidt, is trained by Joseph O’Brien. The race is due off at 4.25pm on Saturday.

Cosmic Horizon , the 7-4 favourite, landed the Irish Stallion Farms Auction Race at Roscommon in his most recent outing at the start of this month.

Leading jockey Billy Lee has been in excellent form. Lee and Curragh trainer Willie McCreery were among the winners at Roscommon last Monday week where Thiswaycadeaux landed the Tulsk Handicap.

The 11/2 shot came from off the pace to score in great style under the Limerick jockey and for good measure, the winner carried the colours of the winning trainer.

Lee was also among the winners at Gowran Park on Wednesday of last week where he clicked with another well-supported winner. The 4/1 chance True To Herself is another trained by Willie McCreery.