Three Limerick clubs in Ladies Football 7-a-side tournament

THREE clubs from Limerick are among the list of 70 teams who will participate in the 2018 All-Ireland 7s tournament.

The annual competition will be played at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvesters GAA Clubs in Dublin this Saturday, September 15.

The annual 7s competition is one of the real highlights on the LGFA calendar and takes place on the eve of the TG4 All-Ireland junior, intermediate and senior finals, which are set for Croke Park this Sunday.

There is no Limerick representation in the senior competition.

Galtee Gaels take part in the junior football competition, while Monagea and St Brigids play in the intermediate competition.

Teams from all over Ireland and Britain and, for the first time, an Asian team (Singapore Gaelic Lions) will compete.