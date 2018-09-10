Limerick trainers saddle three winners at Listowel Harvest Festival

LIMERICK racehorse trainer Eric McNamara enjoyed a highly successful opening day at the Listowel Harvest Festival on Sunday when saddling a memorable double at the Co Kerry track.

Rathkeale handler McNamara recorded a 17/1 double as Percy Veer proved too good for Macgiloney and Presentingprincess in the Charleville Cheese Maiden Hurdle.

McNamara completed his brace when Black Scorpion foiled Kylecrue to land the Kerry Group Handicap Chase under a fine ride from Kevin Brouder.

To complete a memorable day for Limerick trainers in Listowel, Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan sent out Humm Baby to win the Low Low Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle.

The 5/1 favourite proved a length and a quarter too good for Demi Plie at the line to help winning jockey Paul Townend a four-timer.

The Listowel Harvest Festival is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year, making it one of the longest running festivals in the country.

The opening race at Listowel on an all-flat card on today, Monday, September 10 is due off at 2.15pm.

The card includes the Listed Edmund and Josie Whelan Memorial Stakes and the Sky Sports Racing Launching in 2019 Handicap over a mile and a half.