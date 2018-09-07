Limerick All-Ireland winner Richie McCarthy suffers injury blow

LIMERICK senior hurling management team confirmed this Friday that squad member Richie McCarthy suffered an ACL knee injury while playing with his club.

All-Ireland senior hurling winning defender McCarthy had a scan on the his knee this week after injuring it while playing for his club Blackrock last weekend.

The scan revealed that fans’ favourite McCarthy will require surgery in the coming weeks.

In a statement issued this Friday, the Limerick senior hurling squad and management team offered their best wishes to McCarthy with his recovery.

The statement said: “The (Limerick senior hurling) Management Team, backroom team and entire panel of players wish Richie the very best in his recovery and ensure him of our fullest support in the months ahead.

“We have every faith in his ability to work through this challenge and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch with Limerick and Blackrock in 2019.”