Limerick speedster in Ireland 7s squad for Grand Prix Series

A LIMERICK player has been named in the Ireland 7s squad for the final round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix Series in Poland this weekend.

Shannon RFC clubman Greg O’Shea is one of 12 players included in the Ireland squad for the two-day tournament in Lodz.

Twenty three-year-old Greg O’Shea, who has been a member of the Munster Academy, has impressed for the Ireland 7s teams in a number of major international events in recent seasons.

Flying winger O’Shea has also represented Munster and Ireland at U-18 and U-20 level as well senior level for Munster.

A talented athlete, O’Shea also competed in athletics at international level competing for Ireland in the European Youth Olympics in the 100m.

The Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Crescent College Comprehensive has played his club rugby with Shannon from under-age level.

Billy Dardis captains the Ireland 7s side this weekend, with the squad including one new cap in Skerries Hugo Lennox.

With tournament wins in the opening two rounds in Moscow and Marcoussis, and a third place finish at the Exeter 7s back in July, Ireland are currently 10 points clear at the top of the series standings, with England (46), Russia (44) and Germany (42) leading the chasing pack.

The results on the Grand Prix Series so far means Ireland have secured a place at the Hong Kong 7s World Series Qualifier next April, where they will compete to claim a place on the 2019-2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

A successful display this weekend would also see the side claim the overall Grand Prix Series title for the first time.

Their Pool C opponents this weekend are Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Ireland Mens 7s squad:

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (UCD RFC) Captain

Foster Horan (Lansdowne FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)*

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Dublin University FC)

John O'Donnell (Lansdowne FC)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

*denotes new cap