WATCH: Munster hit Cheetahs for six to claim opening day Guinness Pro14 win

MUNSTER opened their Guinness Pro14 campaign with a resounding 38-0 bonus point win over the Cheetahs at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

The home side ran in four second half tries, to bring their tally to six in all, as the Cheetahs' first quarter resistance was easily broken on a perfect evening for rugby.

Munster’s exciting new out-half signing Joey Carbery, who arrived from Leinster in the summer, made his debut in red at 10 when sprung from the bench in the final 25 minutes.

The result meant that only once since 2009 have Munster failed to win on the opening weekend in the Pro14, that reverse coming against Edinburgh in Limerick in 2014.

Munster’s six tries came courtesy of Rory Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne in the opening half, while Tommy O’Donnell, JJ Hanrahan, Dave O’Callaghan and Man of the Match Darren Sweetnam touched down after the break.

The game also saw a first competitive outing in Munster colours since 2015 for returned Garryowen scrum-half Neil Cronin.

HIGHLIGHTS:@Munsterrugby 38-0 Cheetahs.



All the tries and more from a great start to the #GuinnessPRO14 for Munster!#MUNvCHE pic.twitter.com/On02Dsw7z3 — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 1, 2018

South African new boy Arno Botha enjoyed a hugely impressive debut in the Munster back-row, while full-back Mike Haley turned in a very solid performance in his first competitive outing for the province.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt), Dave O'Callaghan, Tommy O'Donnell, Arno Botha. Replacements used: Rhys Marshall, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Darren O'Shea, Gavin Coombes, James Hart, Joey Carbery, Sam Arnold.

TOYOTA CHEETAHS: Malcolm Jaer; Rabz Maxwane, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Nico Lee, William Small-Smith; Tian Schoeman, Shaun Venter; Ox Nche, Jacques du Toit, Luan de Bruin, Justin Basson, JP du Preez, Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje (capt), Jasper Wiese. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Charles Marais, Aranos Coetzee, Walt Steenkamp, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, Ernst Stapelberg, Ryno Eksteen.

REFEREE: Dan Jones (Wales)