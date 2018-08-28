Teenage Limerick jockey Conor McNamara rides first winner on the track

TEENAGE Limerick jockey Conor McNamara rode his first ever winner on the racecourse when landing the the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle at Killarney aboard Offshore Oscar.

McNamara is a son of well-known Rathkeale-based trainer Eric McNamara.

To complete a memorable evening for the West Limerick horse racing family in Killarney, 16/1 shot Offshore Oscar, who won by an impressive five and-a-half lengths, is also trained by Eric McNamara

Following Friday night’s milestone success, winning trainer Eric McNamara said: “He (Conor) is 18 and deserved that as he works very hard.

“He is going to go to Enda Bolger’s and Gavin Cromwell’s from next week on to try to brush up on himself a small bit and keep learning and hopefully he’ll do well.

“Thanks to owner Aidan Ryan also for letting Conor ride the horse and he has been a great owner of mine and I’m delighted to be able to win for him as well.

“I thought he was crying out for two and a half miles and will be even better on softer ground and barely got away with that ground as he’s not a good ground horse and is more of a winter horse.”