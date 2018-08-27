WATCH: Limerick FC handed glamour home FAI Cup quarter-final draw

LIMERICK FC have been handed a glamour home tie in the quarter-finals of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

Tommy Barrett’s charges will host Premier Division leaders Dundalk at the Markets Field in a last eight tie on the weekend ending Sunday September 9.

It will be the second successive weekend that the two sides meet in competitive fixtures as relegation-threatened Limerick are also due to host high-flying Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League this Friday night at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Limerick earned their place in the FAI Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 2-1 win over First Division side Cabinteely at the Garryowen venue when Conor Ellis and Barry Maguire netted for the Blues.

Dates and kick-off times for the fixtures are due to be confirmed in due course.

Limerick hold off a gutsy Cabinteely in the #FAICup pic.twitter.com/Sld6wAsOPg — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 27, 2018

Limerick reached the semi-finals of the FAI Cup last season before exiting the competition at the hands of eventual winners Cork City.

The Leesiders defeated Dundalk in the final at the Aviva Stadium to complete a big league and Cup double.

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup - Quarter-Finals

Derry City v Bohemians

UCD v Waterford

Limerick v Dundalk

Longford Town v Cork City

All fixtures set to be played on the week ending Sunday, September 9.