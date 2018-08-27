Munster sign New Zealand scrum-half as Conor Murray ruled out with injury

Munster Rugby and the IRFU today confirmed the short-term signing of New Zealand scrum-half Alby Mathewson.

Mathewson will join the province, subject to being granted a valid work permit, for four months as injury cover for Conor Murray who has been ruled out for the 'short-term' period.

It is understood that Murray is troubled by a neck injury which is being managed. The Ireland scrum-half must now be rated a doubtful starter for Munster's two opening round Champions Cup fixtures in October.

Thirty-two-year-old Kiwi scrum-half Mathewson has made five appearances for the All Blacks and has played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes, Blues, and Western Force.

At the beginning of the 2017/18 season he joined Toulon and played for the Top 14 club on 19 occasions, including the Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster in Thomond Park. Alby’s previous visit to the Limerick venue saw him make his All Blacks debut in the thrilling 18-16 win against the province in November 2008.