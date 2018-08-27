WATCH: Munster Rugby's Calvin Nash looks ahead to a season of opportunity

Munster Rugby begin their Pro14 season this Saturday evening at Thomond Park when they face the Cheetahs at 5.15pm.

The game will see Munster head coach Johann van Graan given some game time to his extended panel as the Irish internationals are still in the middle of their pre-season schedule following the summer tour of Australia.

Stars such as Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Tadhg Beirne, CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony are still unavailable, so opportunity might just be knocking on the door for Munster's young guns.

One of those young players who will be eager to see some action is Calvin Nash. Speaking above, the former Crescent College schools cup star, is looking forward to adding to his first team experience this weekend.

