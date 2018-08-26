Limerick Junior Soccer Sunday Round-Up and Results

BALLYNANTY Rovers are the first outright leaders in the Premier League after the weekend results.

Goals from Eddie Byrnes, Aaron Nunan and Michael Guerin secured a 3-1 win over Regional Utd despite Peter Nash’s consolation in between.

Fairview’s resurgence gained further traction on Sunday when they shared the spoils with a bang in form Pike Rvs XI.

Eoin Hanrahan headed Pike into a first half lead but with four minutes remaining Paul Danaher fired in the equaliser.

An understrength Kilmallock paid the price on their trip to Annacotty in a 7-1 defeat. Goals from Dylan Sheehan, Evan O'Connor Killian Moloney, Graham Burke and Nathan O'Callaghan, Jason Lipper and Aaron Murphy did the damage. Niall Burchill netted for Kilmallock.

Geraldines and Nenagh AFC shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Garryowen. Ian O'Donoghue put Geraldines ahead but second half goals from Ciaran O'Reilly and an own goal tilted the tie Neagh’s way. However with ten minutes remaining Donie Curtin netted a crucial equaliser.

Elsewhere Prospect v Carew Park was abandoned just before half time with the sides scoreless while Charleville were unable to field a team versus Janesboro.

Weekend Results

PJ Matthews Premier League

Ballynanty 3 Regional United 1, Pike Rovers 1 Fairview Rgs 1, Aisling Annacotty 7 Kilmallock 1, Janesboro (off) Charleville, Geraldines 2 Nenagh 2, Prospect Priory 0 Carew Park 0 (Match abandoned 43 mins)

Galtee Fuels Division 1A

Castle Rovers 1 Cappamore 2, Aisling Annacotty B 4 Corbally Utd A 3, Coonagh 8 Summerville 1, Holycross 0 Mungret Reg 2, Moyross 0 Athlunkard 3, Fairview B 3 Murroe 1

Galtee Fuels Division 1B

Ballylanders 3 Shelbourne 4, Knockainey (off) Regional B, Hill Celtic 3 Caherdavin 1, Granville 2 Kilfrush 3, Newport 3 Caherconlish 2, Southend 2 Geraldines B 2

McGettigans Division 2A

Patrickswell 0 Caledonians 2, Charleville B 1 Hyde Rgs 4, Star Rovers 3 Corbally B 0

McGettigans Division 2B

Athlunkard Villa B 0 Caherdavin B 2, Mungret Regional B 2 Aisling/Annacotty C 1, Newport B 2 Holycross B 1, Ballynanty B 1 Parkville 1

Sta Furniture Division 3A

Kilmallock 3 Aisling C 2, Janesboro B 1 Murroe B 4, Knockainey B 1 Castle United 3, Prospect Priory B 5 Abbey Rovers 2, Wembley Rovers 7 Meanus 0

All Tan Sunbed Division 3B

Cappamore B 2 Dromore 2, Hyde Rgs B 4 Northside 3, Weston Villa 5 Coonagh B 0, Mungret Reg C 1 Herbertstown 2, Kilfrush B 1 Brazuca Utd 1

Eden Hair Salon Division 4

Newport 1 Athlunkard 4, Parkville 3 Murroe 0, Fairview 4 Aisling 1, Lisnagry 4 Shelbourne 1

Nick Green Youth Division 1

Charleville 7 Fairview 3, Kilfrush 9 Nenagh 2, Regional Utd 3 Mungret Regional 1

Nick Green Youth Division 2

Regional B 1 Caledonians 4, Newport 8 Corbally 3, Aisling B 0 Shelbourne 8

Ken T Griffin Const Youth 3

Regional Utd 1 Lisnagry 8

Balon Sport U17 Division 1

Aisling/Annacotty 4 Nenagh 2m Fairview (off) Regional United

Balon Sport U17 Division 2

Kilfrush 3 Cappamore 2, Corbally B 1 Geraldines 4, Corbally A 2 Aisling/Annacotty B 4