Paul O'Connell's coaching career at Stade Francais off to winning start

PAUL O’Connell’s coaching tenure at French side Stade Francais got off to an impressive start in the Top 14 on Saturday.

O’Connell took over as forwards coach with Stade Francais this summer and the Paris-based side opened their Top 14 campaign with an impressive 46-15 thumping of Perpignan.

Former Munster and Ireland captain O’Connell is joined in the Stade Francais by another Limerickman, attack and backs coach Mike Prendergast.

Thirty eight-year-old O’Connell signed a two-year-deal to work under former Springboks boss Heyneke Meyer at the Paris club, leaving his role in Ireland's Under-20s set-up.

Prendergast joined Stade Francais over the summer as backs coach after coaching positions with Oyonnax and Grenoble.

Irish out-half Paddy Jackson scored a try on his Top 14 debut for Perpignan in Saturday’s defeat to Stade Francais at Stade Aime Giral.

Stade’s win was achieved despite having their powerful Italian number eight Sergio Parisse red-carded shortly before half-time.