Garryowen and Bruff score Limerick Charity Cup wins

GARRYOWEN and Bruff eased their way into the last four of the Limerick Charity Cups after recording quarter-final wins on Friday night.

Ulster Bank League Division 1A side Garryowen scored an impressive 24-5 win away to newly promoted top flight rivals Shannon at Coonagh.

Bruff are also through to the semi-finals after securing a high-scoring 28-17 come-from-behind win over Old Crescent at Kilballyowen Park.

Indeed, Bruff will enjoy home advantage for a semi-final meeting with Garryowen next weekend.

Garryowen led Shannon 3-0 at half-time in Coonagh thanks to a Jamie Heuston penalty, but a run of 21 unanswered points in the second half, saw the Dooradoyle side pull clear.

Garryowen’s points tally included three tries from Darren Ryan, Liam Cronin and Sean Rennisson, all converted with Jamie Heuston adding two conversions and Andrew O'Byrne one.

Shannon did manage a consolation try late on through Colm Heffernan.

Bruff, who had to win a relegation play-off against Bandon at the end of last season to preserve their senior status, scored 13 unanswered points in the final eight minutes to set up their semi-final meeting with the ‘Light Blues’.

Bruff, who led 15-7 at half-time scored three tries in easing past Old Crescent in a high-scoring affair.

Cian Clifford, Liam Barrett and Liam Tierney touched down for the Ulster Bank League Division 2C side, while David O’Grady kciked three penalties and two conversions.

Old Crescent, who led 17-15 after 68 minutes, having trailed 15-0 in the opening half, managed tries through Kevin Meade and Pieter Human, while Ronan McKenna added two conversions and a penalty goal.

The scheduled meeting of Young Munster and Thomond at Clifford Park did not take place on Friday night.

The fourth of the quarter-finals is due to take place this Saturday afternoon when UL-Bohemian host holdes Nenagh Ormond at Annacotty, 2.30pm.