Limerick FC seek FAI Cup redemption

LIMERICK FC manager Tommy Barrett says this Friday night’s Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup at the Markets Field (7.45pm) provides his players with a ‘good distraction’ from their Premier Division woes.

Limerick are aiming to book a place in the last eight when they welcome First Division side Cabinteely to the Markets Field, with extra-time and penalties if necessary as the tie is played to a finish.

Barrett has had to pick up the pieces from Limerick’s damaging 3-1 home defeat by Sligo Rovers last weekend, which leaves them eight points adrift of Premier Division safety and staring a repeat of their 2015 playoff date firmly in the face.

Barrett knows his team must start taking their opportunities. Having netted six times away to Waterford in May, Limerick have hit just eight goals in their 11 subsequent league outings. But he refuses to put the blame only on his frontmen.

And while he is well aware that they are now is a ‘difficult position’ in the Premier Division, he wants his team to go and bag an “important” win in their one remaining cup competition.

“It was very disappointing last weekend but we have to keep going – we want to get a good Cup run,” Barrett told LimerickFC.ie.

“We dominated the game against Sligo but we didn’t take our chances. We are relying on young players and they will be better for the experience.

“Scoring goals is the hardest part of the game. It’s difficult to do and it doesn’t just come down to the front three – Connor (Ellis), Will (Fitzgerald) and Karl (O’Sullivan) – they’re a young forward line. We need centre-halves chipping in too and other midfielders.

“It leaves us in a difficult position but we must stay positive. One result could get us going. This Friday is a good distraction for us. We don’t know a whole lot about Cabinteely but we have watched videos.

“They’ll be well organised and they have some good attacking players, the likes of Kieran Marty Waters who is a Premier Division player.

“It is important for us to win the game and hopefully we can go and get a result.”

While Limerick progressed to this stage with a 2-0 win at Cockhill Celtic thanks to second-half goals from Killian Brouder and Barry Maguire, Cabinteely made it through by overcoming Newmarket Celtic 2-1 at Frank Healy Park in Ennis after goals in the final 20 minutes from Joe Doyle and Luke Clucas.