Limerick Charity Cup kicks-off this Friday night

THE opening round of the Limerick Charity Cup gets underway this Friday night with three quarter-finals down for decision.

In the tie of the round, Ulster Bank League Division 1A heavyweights Shannon and Garryowen go head-to-head at Coonagh on Friday night, while Young Munster host Thomond at Tom Clifford Park. Elsewhere, in Friday night’s quarter-final ties, Bruff entertain Old Crescent at Kilballyowen Park. All three games are due to get underway at 7.30pm.

The quarter-finals will be completed on Saturday afternoon when UL-Bohemian host holders Nenagh Ormond in Annacotty, 2.30pm.

The semi-finals of the Limerick Charity Cup are due to take place on the weekend of Friday, August 31-Saturday, September 1 when the winners of Young Munster v Thomond face either U- Bohemian or Nenagh Ormond, while Bruff or Old Crescent will entertain the winners of the Shannon v Garryowen tie.

This year the proceeds of the gates taken at each Charity Cup fixture will go to Milford Hospice, Limerick Marine Search & Rescue, Parkinson’s Association, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, St. Vincent’s Lisnagry, and the Redemptorist Fathers Christmas Poor Campaign.

Limerick Charity Cup Fixtures

Friday, August 24: Bruff RFC v Old Crescent RFC, Bruff (kick-off 7.30pm)

Friday, August 24: Shannon RFC v Garryowen FC, Annacotty (kick-off 7.30pm)

Friday, August 24: Young Munster RFC v Thomond RFC, Tom Clifford Park (kick-off 7.30pm)

Saturday, August 25: UL Bohemian RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC, Annacotty (kick-off 2.30pm)