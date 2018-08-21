Limerick Charity Cup kicks off on Friday
Liam Cronin and Sam Gleeson, Garryowen, in action against Nenagh Ormond in last season's Limerick Charity Cup final at Markets Field
THE opening round of the Limerick Charity Cup gets underway this Friday night with three quarter-finals down for decision.
In the tie of the round, Ulster Bank League Division 1A heavyweights Shannon and Garryowen go head-to-head at Coonagh on Friday night, while Young Munster host Thomond at Tom Clifford Park. Elsewhere, in Friday night’s quarter-final ties, Bruff entertain Old Crescent at Kilballyowen Park. All three games are due to get underway at 7.30pm.
The quarter-finals will be completed on Saturday afternoon when UL-Bohemian host holders Nenagh Ormond in Annacotty, 2.30pm.
The semi-finals of the Limerick Charity Cup are due to take place on the weekend of Friday, August 31-Saturday, September 1 when the winners of Young Munster v Thomond face either U- Bohemian or Nenagh Ormond, while Bruff or Old Crescent will entertain the winners of the Shannon v Garryowen tie.
This year the proceeds of the gates taken at each Charity Cup fixture will go to Milford Hospice, Limerick Marine Search & Rescue, Parkinson’s Association, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, St. Vincent’s Lisnagry, and the Redemptorist Fathers Christmas Poor Campaign.
Limerick Charity Cup Fixtures
Friday, August 24: Bruff RFC v Old Crescent RFC, Bruff (kick-off 7.30pm)
Friday, August 24: Shannon RFC v Garryowen FC, Annacotty (kick-off 7.30pm)
Friday, August 24: Young Munster RFC v Thomond RFC, Tom Clifford Park (kick-off 7.30pm)
Saturday, August 25: UL Bohemian RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC, Annacotty (kick-off 2.30pm)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on