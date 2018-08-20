Seven Limerick stars in Sunday Game Team of the Year

SEVEN from newly crowned All Ireland hurling champions Limerick were named in the Sunday Game Team of the Year.

The selection was made by RTE GAA pundits - Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Eddie Brennan, Cyril Farrell, Donal O'Grady, Jackie Tyrrell and Ken McGrath.

The Sunday Game Team of the Year is often an indicator towards the All Star awards later in the end.

The seven honoured with inclusion from Limerick were Sean Finn (Bruff) and Richie English (Doon) in the full back line.

Patrickswell's Diarmaid Byrnes and All Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon (Adare) in the half time line.

Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) was selected in midfield.

In attack Tom Morrissey (Ahane) and Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) were chosen.

There is no doubt that a case could be made for a number of other Limerick stars.

While Limerick dominate the team with seven players, Galway have three, beaten semi finalists Cork and Clare got two each, while Kilkenny got one.

The Sunday Game also announced Kyle Hayes as their Man of the Match. The Kildimo-Pallaskenry man was chosen from a short-list of three, that also included Declan Hannon and Galway's Joe Canning.

TEAM: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny); Sean Finn (Limerick), Daithi Burke (Galway), Richie English (Limerick); Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Padraic Mannion (Galway); Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Cian Lynch (Limerick); Peter Duggan (Clare), Joe Canning (Galway), Tom Morrissey (Limerick); Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick), John Conlon (Clare), Seamus Harnedy (Cork).