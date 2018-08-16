Who's who in the 20-strong Limerick hurling management

MANAGER

John Kiely was a member of Tom Ryan’s Limerick senior hurling panel for the 1994 and 1996 All Ireland SHC finals but he never played senior championship hurling. In 1998 he won an All Ireland IHC title with Limerick as a corner back.

With Galbally he won Limerick SFC titles in 1994 and 1997 and then captained the Limerick footballers in 1998. On the club hurling scene, with Garryspillane, he won a 2005 Limerick SHC.

Principal at Tipperary Town’s Abbey CBS, Kiely was Limerick intermediate hurling manager in 2010 and 2011. In 2011 he was selector/coach when Limerick won the Munster U-21 hurling championship under manager Leo O’Connor.

In 2012 and 2013 he served as a selector under John Allen – winning the 2013 Munster SHC title.

He then managed the Limerick U-21 hurlers in 2015 and 2016 – winning the 2015 All Ireland title leading to elevation to senior manager in 2017.

HURLING COACH

Paul Kinnerk was coach to Davy Fitzgerald’s Clare All Ireland SHC winning side of 2013.

The Monaleen club man came to prominence with the Clare minors, who won provincial titles in 2010 and 2011. Along with joint manager Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor, Kinnerk was then coach to Clare three-in-a-row of All Ireland U-21 winning teams of 2012-14.

While he departed the Clare senior set-up in 2015, he returned for 2016, when sharing coaching duties with Donal Og Cusack.

On the field of play the former Ardscoil Ris student has won two Limerick SFC titles with Monaleen.

He made his Limerick senior football debut in 2011 and was part of the panel until 2013 – winning a Division 4 league medal in Croke Park in 2013.

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH

Joe O’Connor is a Rathkeale native who operates as a fitness consultant at his own Nisus Fitness.

He was strength and conditioning coach to Davy Fitzgerald’s Clare All Ireland winning side in 2013, when he worked alongside Kinnerk.

Prior to that O’Connor had worked with the Waterford hurlers and Kerry footballers.

O’Connor was involved with TJ Ryan’s 2016 Limerick management.

He played hurling and football with St Marys Sean Finns at underage level but was always an accomplished athlete. He also appears as Fitness and Performance Expert on RTE's hit show Ireland’s Fittest Family.

SELECTORS

Jimmy Quilty, Brian Geary and Alan Cunningham are selectors.

Ardpatrick native Jimmy Quilty was a selector with Kiely at U-21 level and was part of the backroom team in 2009 when his native Blackrock won the Limerick, Munster and All Ireland club JAHC titles.

Monaleen’s Brian Geary only retired from inter-county hurling in November 2012.

He made his senior championship debut in 1999 against Cork and in total played 45 times for Limerick.

On match days Geary assumes the roles of water carrier allowing him instant access to players on the field.

Alan Cunningham from Wolfe Tones of Shannon is a former Clare and Offaly senior hurling coach. In recent years he has combined his Limerick role with his job as coach of the Na Piarsaigh senior hurlers, guiding them to a 2015 All Ireland.

GOALKEEPING COACH

Timmy Houlihan joined management this season.

The Adare man is a three time All Ireland U-21 winner – captain in 2001.

He kept goal on 15 occasions in senior championship for Limerick.

Like Brian Geary he can be seen pitchside as a water carrier.

PERFORMANCE COACH

Caroline Currid has made her name as one of the leading performance coaches across varying spectrums of Irish sport over the last decade.

The Performance Psychologist worked with varying All-Ireland winning teams (2008 Tyrone footballers, 2010 Tipperary hurlers and 2011 Dublin footballers).

STATS

Sean O’Donnell heads up the four man stats team.

The Performance Analyst worked with Jimmy Barry Murphy and Kieran Kingston before the Kilfinane secondary school teacher joined Kiely’s backroom team.

Also in situ are Kieran Hickey (Galbally) and Conor Reale (Hospital-Herbertstown) who worked with Kiely at U-21 level.

Completing the quartet is Ruairi Maher of Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

LOGISTICS

Eamon O’Neill and Conor McCarthy could be seen as the glue that combine much together.

O’Neill, superintendent garda in Newcastle West, guided Ballylanders to a Limerick SFC title and is a former Limerick U-21 football selector under Tom McGlinchey. O’Neill worked alongside John Kiely at U-21 level.

McCarthy was liaison officer under manager TJ Ryan in 2016 and John Kiely retained him.

KITMAN

Ger O’Connell of Pallasgreen drives the Cavanaghs of Charleville sponsored Kit Van and will be the first man to training and match venues and the last to leave.

His attention to detail has seen him remain in the role through many Limerick management changes.

MAOR CAMAN

Kyle McCarthy and Alan Feely are the matchday hurley carriers.

MEDICAL TEAM

James Ryan is the team doctor, while the physios are Mark Van Drumpt and Mark Melbourne.