WATCH: John Kiely says players are "chomping at the bit" to get places on Limerick team

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely insists players are "chomping at the bit" to get into his All Ireland hurling final team.

He speaks of the strength of the bench and how players within the squad want to make the match-day squad. He says there are no guarantees regarding places.

Kiely is also aware of how Galway have been strong out of blocks in most of their games and says Limerick have prepared for various scenarios in training, such has coming from behind or have a big lead.