Limerick FC handed home draw in FAI Cup second round

Colm Kinsella

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

Limerick FC handed home draw in FAI Cup second round

Limerick FC will play their FAI Cup second round fixture at the Markets Field

LIMERICK FC have been handed a home draw at the last 16 stage of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

Tommy Barrett’s Limerick FC side will host SSE Airtricity League First Division outfit Cabinteely at the second round stage of the competition.

The game will be played at the Markets Field on the weekend of Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26.

Limerick secured their place in the second round by defeating Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic 2-0 in Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

Second half goals from Killian Brouder and Barry Maguire helped the Blues advance after the sides had remained scoreless at half-time.

Cabinteely – currently seventh in the First Division – advanced from the first round of the FAI Cup after scoring a 2-1 win over Newmarket Celtic at Frank Healy Park in Ennis.

Limerick FC reached the semi-final stage of the competition last season before exiting at the hands of eventual winners Cork City.

Second-from-bottom Limerick FC face a crucial SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field this Friday night, 7.45pm.

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Second Round Draw

CIE Ranch v UCD

Galway United v Bohemians

Derry City v Saint Patrick’s Athletic

Dundalk v Finn Harps

Cork City v Maynooth University Town

Drogheda United v Waterford

LIMERICK FC v Cabinteely

Longford Town v Shelbourne

(Ties to be played on the weekend ending Sunday, August 26)