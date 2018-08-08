Limerick players named in Munster rugby squad

MUNSTER Women’s Head Coach, Laura Guest has named her initial squad ahead of this year’s Interprovincial Championship.

A total of 18 players retained from last year’s Interprovincial Championship-winning side, who were crowned series winners following a narrow victory over Leinster at Thomond Park last December.

Some 10 uncapped players are also named as a mix of youth combines with the experience of Ireland Women captain, Ciara Griffin, and stalwart out-half, Niamh Briggs, who are among a number of Irish internationals included in the squad.

Munster Women get their Interprovincial Series underway as part of a double-header with the Munster U18 Girls squad, who play Leinster at Irish Independent Park on Saturday, September 1 before the Senior Women take on Connacht at the Cork venue (kick-off 2.30pm).

The Munster U18 Girls squad are defending their first U18 Interprovincial Series title, having recorded an unbeaten season last year.

Munster Women will travel to Ulster on Saturday, September 9 before facing Leinster in Dublin on Saturday 15th September.

Munster Women’s Squad 2018

Forwards:

Andrea Stock, Bantry Bay RFC

Chloe Pearse, UL Bohemian RFC

Ciara Griffin, UL Bohemian RFC

Clodagh Cronin, Durham University RFC

Clodagh O’Halloran, UL Bohemian RFC

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, UL Bohemian RFC

Edel Murphy, UL Bohemian RFC

Fiona Hayes, UL Bohemian RFC

Fiona Reidy, UL Bohemian RFC

Kate Sheehan, UL Bohemian RFC

Orla Curtin, Shannon RFC

Roisin Ormond, Ballincollig RFC

Sarah Garrett, Clonmel RFC

Sarah Quin, Richmond RFC

Siobhan McCarthy, Railway Union RFC

Backs:

Aine Staunton, UL Bohemian RFC

Christine Coffey, Thurles RFC

Ciara Scanlan, St Marys College RFC

Claire Keohane, UL Bohemian RFC

Eimear Considine, UL Bohemian RFC

Emily Lane, Ballincollig RFC

Enya Breen, Bantry Bay RFC

Laura O’Mahony, UL Bohemian RFC

Laura Sheehan, UL Bohemian RFC

Niamh Briggs, UL Bohemian RFC

Niamh Kavanagh, UL Bohemian RFC

Nicole Cronin, UL Bohemian RFC

Rachel Allen, UL Bohemian RFC

Stephanie Corkery, Ballincollig RFC

Munster Women Coaching & Management

Head Coach: Laura Guest

Backs Coach: David Lombard

Skills Coaches: Ben Martin & Mike Storey

S&C: Lorna Barry