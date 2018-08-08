Limerick players named in Munster rugby squad
Munster's Siobhan Fleming lifting the cup after the Women's interprovincial match with Leinster at Thomond Park last season
MUNSTER Women’s Head Coach, Laura Guest has named her initial squad ahead of this year’s Interprovincial Championship.
A total of 18 players retained from last year’s Interprovincial Championship-winning side, who were crowned series winners following a narrow victory over Leinster at Thomond Park last December.
Some 10 uncapped players are also named as a mix of youth combines with the experience of Ireland Women captain, Ciara Griffin, and stalwart out-half, Niamh Briggs, who are among a number of Irish internationals included in the squad.
Munster Women get their Interprovincial Series underway as part of a double-header with the Munster U18 Girls squad, who play Leinster at Irish Independent Park on Saturday, September 1 before the Senior Women take on Connacht at the Cork venue (kick-off 2.30pm).
The Munster U18 Girls squad are defending their first U18 Interprovincial Series title, having recorded an unbeaten season last year.
Munster Women will travel to Ulster on Saturday, September 9 before facing Leinster in Dublin on Saturday 15th September.
Munster Women’s Squad 2018
Forwards:
Andrea Stock, Bantry Bay RFC
Chloe Pearse, UL Bohemian RFC
Ciara Griffin, UL Bohemian RFC
Clodagh Cronin, Durham University RFC
Clodagh O’Halloran, UL Bohemian RFC
Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, UL Bohemian RFC
Edel Murphy, UL Bohemian RFC
Fiona Hayes, UL Bohemian RFC
Fiona Reidy, UL Bohemian RFC
Kate Sheehan, UL Bohemian RFC
Orla Curtin, Shannon RFC
Roisin Ormond, Ballincollig RFC
Sarah Garrett, Clonmel RFC
Sarah Quin, Richmond RFC
Siobhan McCarthy, Railway Union RFC
Backs:
Aine Staunton, UL Bohemian RFC
Christine Coffey, Thurles RFC
Ciara Scanlan, St Marys College RFC
Claire Keohane, UL Bohemian RFC
Eimear Considine, UL Bohemian RFC
Emily Lane, Ballincollig RFC
Enya Breen, Bantry Bay RFC
Laura O’Mahony, UL Bohemian RFC
Laura Sheehan, UL Bohemian RFC
Niamh Briggs, UL Bohemian RFC
Niamh Kavanagh, UL Bohemian RFC
Nicole Cronin, UL Bohemian RFC
Rachel Allen, UL Bohemian RFC
Stephanie Corkery, Ballincollig RFC
Munster Women Coaching & Management
Head Coach: Laura Guest
Backs Coach: David Lombard
Skills Coaches: Ben Martin & Mike Storey
S&C: Lorna Barry
